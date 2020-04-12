Fire at Ulon substation cut power in south city



A fire at grid substation at Ulon in Rampura damaged several distribution substations and triggered an outage over a huge area in the southern part of the capital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Fire fighters from seven units of the Fire Service managed to control the fire at 4:55pm on Saturday after working for about an hour.

The Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) has formed a four-member probe committee led by Chief Engineer Sarware Kaynate Nur. Other members of the committee are Firoz Kabir, Superintendent Engineer of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), Fazlul Karim, Superintendent Engineer of DPDC and Executive Engineer Md Shamim.

Electricity supply to Motijheel, Rampura, Jatrabari, Lalbagh , Dhanmondi, Ulan, WAPDA Road, TV Center, part of Bonasree and Malibag was disrupted following the fire, some transformer of Rampura, Mahanarag and Hatirjheel areas were also burst during the fire break out," official said.

