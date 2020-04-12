Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
First terminal exams of pry schools suspended

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The first terminal examinations of primary schools have been suspended amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The examinations were scheduled to take place April 15-24.
Fasiullah, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education, confirmed the matter on Saturday.
He said the government has declared general holidays until April 25 and all educational institutions will also remain closed during the period.
No new date for the examination has been set.
"When the situation improves, we'll take classes for several days before holding the examinations," he said.
Earlier, the Higher Secondary Certificate ( HSC) and its equivalent examinations scheduled for April 1 have been postponed due to outbreak of coronavirus in the country.










