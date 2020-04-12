Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
29 health workers including doctors infected

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

A total of 29 health workers including doctors have been infected with Covid-19 so far, said Bangladesh Doctors' Foundation (BDF), a platform of physicians in Bangladesh.
Among them, three doctors were undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital in the capital.
One of the three doctors, who were in ICU, was Associate Professor of Gastroenterology department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), one was Assistant Professor of the Department of Medicine at MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet and other was an Orthopedic Surgeon.
BDF general secretary Nirupam Das said the infection rate of physicians was high in proportion to the number of patients in Bangladesh.
Nirupam said doctors came to virus infection due to lack of proper standard protective gear for doctors, conduction of less testing of Covid-19 as well as patients did not disclose disease information.
If this situation continued more doctors will be infected and the health service system could be under threat, he added.
Besides, two assistant vice-chancellors of BSMMU, a physician of Physical Medicine Department in Dhaka Medical College, Civil Surgeon of Narayanganj, two upazila health and family planning officers (UHFPO) of Narayanganj and a doctor of upazila health complex in Hatia of Noakhali were also infected with the coronavirus.
Out of these 10 people, 19 more doctors, nurses and health assistants of various government and private medical colleges and hospitals have been affected.
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute for Pathology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), could not immediately confirm the number of infected health workers.
However, she admitted several health workers, including doctors, have been infected with Covid-19 saying not everyone was affected while they were providing services, rather, some have been infected as part of the community transmission.
She, however, claimed that those who were directly treating corona patients at Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital were healthy.        -Agencies


