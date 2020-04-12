Coronavirus: Sylhet district locked down





AHM Mahfuzur Rahman, additional district magistrate, said the lockdown will remain effective until further notice.

All the emergency services will remain out of the purview of the restriction, he added.

Meanwhile, a notice in this regard from the Deputy Commissioner's office said, "All the national, regional roads, highways, river routes in the district and upazilas will

remain shut."

Deputy Commissioner M Kazi Emdadul Islam said emergency services, including the supply and collection of agricultural goods, food will remain out of the purview of the restriction.

Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH) on Tuesday started testing coronaviruswith the capability of testing 94 samples in a day.

A total of 48 samples were tested at the laboratory on Saturday and all of those tested negative for coronavirus, said sources at SOMCH.

According the district administration sources, none tested positive for the virus in the district so far.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 482 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths from the highly infectious virus as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the global death tolls from the highly infectious disease reached to 100,000 on Saturday. -UNB































