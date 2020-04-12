Prices of essentials jittery ahead of Ramadan





Meanwhile, for the upcoming Ramadan, the Commerce Ministry has issued a letter to government offices to ease import, transportation and supply of essential commodities.

The letter emphasised on essential products like, rice, pulses, oil, onions, lentils, salt, sugar, ginger, garlic, water, baby food and other food items, masks, hand sanitizers and all types of medical hygiene products.

In many places of the city, there was also supply shortage of sanitisers, baby diapers, dry foods, oral saline and other necessary items. As a result, the prices of these products hiked abnormally.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found, the local lentil is selling at Tk 130 to Tk 140 per kg this week while it was sold at Tk 110 to Tk 120 last week.

Imported lentil is selling at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg this week while it was sold at Tk 80 to Tk 85 last week.

Garlic and ginger prices increased by Tk 5 to Tk 7 per kg.

Garlic was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150 per kg and ginger was sold at Tk 155 to Tk 160.

Shopkeepers said the demand increased for the upcoming Ramadan, adding to the increased transport costs. Besides this, the lentil, garlic and ginger

import decreased due to worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.

Sugar prices increased to Tk 70 and Tk 75 per kg from Tk 68 to Tk 72 a kg.

Egg prices jumped to Tk 108 to Tk 110 per dozen on Saturday which was Tk 90 to Tk 96 a dozen a week back.

A week ago, sajna data was sold at Tk 180 while it is selling at Tk 80 on Saturday.

However, in the kitchen markets, prices of all the vegetables are stable for the last two weeks.

However, onion prices have increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10. Last week, onion was sold at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg while it was sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 on Saturday.

Mamun Hossain, a onion trader at Segun Bagicha kitchen market in the capital said, "All of a sudden, onion prices in the market have gone up by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg.

Milan, who sells onions on a three-wheeler rickshaw van, said, "Onion prices are high for a week. But there is no shortage of onions. Onion supply is as steady as before. Still, prices have risen. We think the price has gone up due to the upcoming Ramadan."

Meanwhile, green chili was sold from Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg..

Aslam Ali, a vegetable vendor at Shantinagar, said he bought some vegetables from the wholesale market but has failed to sell them. "I sell a kg of radish at Tk 20, cucumber at Tk 30 and aubergine at Tk 30.

The prices were double only a few days ago," he said and added businesses took a nosedive as people left Dhaka and restaurants were closed.

Pointed gourd was sold at Tk 40 per kg, while radish at Tk 18, bitter gourd at Tk 30, eggplant at Tk 30, okra at Tk 30, bean at Tk 40 per kg, gourd at Tk 40 and cabbage at Tk 36 per. piece at the markets.

Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 130 per kg while chicken (local) from Tk 300 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) from Tk 200 to Tk 250 per piece.









Fish prices remain unchanged. Ruhi was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg. The prices of meat remain stable. The beef was sold at Tk 600, mutton Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.





The prices of onion, lentil, garlic, ginger and baby food items increased in the city's kitchen markets this week due to supply shortage. While, prices of many vegetables have decreased due to lack of customers as lockdown continues to stop the coronavirus infection.Meanwhile, for the upcoming Ramadan, the Commerce Ministry has issued a letter to government offices to ease import, transportation and supply of essential commodities.The letter emphasised on essential products like, rice, pulses, oil, onions, lentils, salt, sugar, ginger, garlic, water, baby food and other food items, masks, hand sanitizers and all types of medical hygiene products.In many places of the city, there was also supply shortage of sanitisers, baby diapers, dry foods, oral saline and other necessary items. As a result, the prices of these products hiked abnormally.While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found, the local lentil is selling at Tk 130 to Tk 140 per kg this week while it was sold at Tk 110 to Tk 120 last week.Imported lentil is selling at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg this week while it was sold at Tk 80 to Tk 85 last week.Garlic and ginger prices increased by Tk 5 to Tk 7 per kg.Garlic was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150 per kg and ginger was sold at Tk 155 to Tk 160.Shopkeepers said the demand increased for the upcoming Ramadan, adding to the increased transport costs. Besides this, the lentil, garlic and gingerimport decreased due to worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.Sugar prices increased to Tk 70 and Tk 75 per kg from Tk 68 to Tk 72 a kg.Egg prices jumped to Tk 108 to Tk 110 per dozen on Saturday which was Tk 90 to Tk 96 a dozen a week back.A week ago, sajna data was sold at Tk 180 while it is selling at Tk 80 on Saturday.However, in the kitchen markets, prices of all the vegetables are stable for the last two weeks.However, onion prices have increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10. Last week, onion was sold at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg while it was sold at Tk 45 to Tk 50 on Saturday.Mamun Hossain, a onion trader at Segun Bagicha kitchen market in the capital said, "All of a sudden, onion prices in the market have gone up by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kg.Milan, who sells onions on a three-wheeler rickshaw van, said, "Onion prices are high for a week. But there is no shortage of onions. Onion supply is as steady as before. Still, prices have risen. We think the price has gone up due to the upcoming Ramadan."Meanwhile, green chili was sold from Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg..Aslam Ali, a vegetable vendor at Shantinagar, said he bought some vegetables from the wholesale market but has failed to sell them. "I sell a kg of radish at Tk 20, cucumber at Tk 30 and aubergine at Tk 30.The prices were double only a few days ago," he said and added businesses took a nosedive as people left Dhaka and restaurants were closed.Pointed gourd was sold at Tk 40 per kg, while radish at Tk 18, bitter gourd at Tk 30, eggplant at Tk 30, okra at Tk 30, bean at Tk 40 per kg, gourd at Tk 40 and cabbage at Tk 36 per. piece at the markets.Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 130 per kg while chicken (local) from Tk 300 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) from Tk 200 to Tk 250 per piece.Fish prices remain unchanged. Ruhi was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg. The prices of meat remain stable. The beef was sold at Tk 600, mutton Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.