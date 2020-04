Coronavirus found in air samples up to 4 metres from patients: Study

WHO warns about dangers of premature lifting of Covid-19 restrictions

* 58 more infected * Total infection 482 * Three more die, total 30 * Flights suspended till Apr 30 * Court holiday extended till Apr 25 * N'ganj civil surgeon infected * Pry terminal exams suspended * Mass transport suspended till Apr 25 * Sylhet district locked down

