Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 9:58 PM
Three more corona deaths, 58 new cases detected

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Three more people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the deadly virus to 30, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
"In the last 24 hours, 954 samples were tested and 58 of them were positive. So far, the number of confirmed cases is 482," the health minister said in the daily health bulletin broadcast.
Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said 48 of the new patients are male and the rest are female.
"Fourteen of them are from Dhaka and eight from Narayanganj," she said.
Prof Flora said 17 of the new patients are aged 31-40 years and 15 others are 41-50 years old.
"This is similar to the total cases detected. Of the cases, 22 percent are aged between 31-40 years, 19 percent 21-30 years and 19 percent 41-50 years," she added.
Prof Flora said two of the deceased were from outside Dhaka and the other one was a resident of the capital. "They were aged 38, 55 and 54 respectively. Two of them were male and one female," she said.
Minister Maleque urged everyone to stay home, saying that Dhaka's Mirpur, Basabo and Narayanganj have so far been the most infected regions.
The IEDCR director said 70 percent of the total patients in Bangladesh are male and 30 percent female. "Fifty-two percent of them are from Dhaka City and 35 percent from other districts in Dhaka division," she said.
Meanwhile, three more people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 36.
Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad said the number of tests has to be increased to know the actual situation.
"We need to know the situation of infection even in the most remote areas of the country ... So, we're trying to increase the number of tests," he said.


