Closure of all courts extended until Apr 25

The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday extended the closure of its Appellate and High Court divisions and all subordinate courts across the country until April 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A notification signed by Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar was issued in this regard on the apex court website.

The SC authorities have made the decision in line with the gazette notification issued by the government extending general holydays till April 25, said Supreme Court spokesman Md Saifur Rahman.

Some judges will, however, continue work for hearing and disposing of the urgent cases including bail petitions as per its earlier notice, he added.