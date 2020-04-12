Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 9:57 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Govt to allocate Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Miscellaneous

Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

NEW YORK, Apr 11: New York has more coronavirus cases than any country and accounts for around half of all deaths in the United States. Why was is so badly hit and could its leaders have done anything differently?
- Was New York more vulnerable? -
As of Friday, New York state has almost 160,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections, more than Europe's worst-hit countries of Spain and Italy, and over 7,800 deaths.
Governor Andrew Cuomo has said repeatedly that density and number of foreign visitors made New York City, which has almost 93,000 confirmed cases, an ideal breeding ground for infectious disease.
America's financial capital has 8.6 million inhabitants. There are 10,000 people per square kilometre, making it the densest city in the US.
Millions of commuters brush up against each other on its packed subway system every day, while keeping distance on its sometimes narrow sidewalks can be difficult. NYC gets more than 60 million tourists a year and is the entry point to America for many travellers, meaning anyone carrying the virus is likely to start infecting others there first.
American geneticists estimate that it started spreading there from Europe in February, before New York's first confirmed case on March 1.
The Big Apple is also characterized by massive socioeconomic inequality.
Overcrowded, deprived areas -- particularly in the Bronx and Queens, where many people already suffer health problems and lack medical care -- have experienced the highest rate of infections.
"New York City had all the preconditions that would support the idea that it was going to be hit very hard," said Irwin Redlener, public health professor and expert in disaster preparedness at Columbia University.
- Did officials underestimate risk? -
On March 2, as the state's second case was confirmed in New Rochelle, just north of New York City, Cuomo said the health care system was the best "on the planet."
"We don't even think it's going to be as bad as it was in other countries," he added. After much hesitation, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the closure of public schools, bars and restaurants from March 16.
The governor ordered all non-essential businesses to close and residents to stay at home a week later on March 22.
Experts hesitate to say that they waited too long. "The mayor and the governor were being pushed and pulled by two opposing forces.
"One was saying we have to close schools and restaurants as quickly as possible, the other saying there were lots of economic and social consequences of shutting down everything early," said Redlener.
"Everyone was getting mixed messages, including from the federal government, from (President Donald) Trump," he added.
- Have other states reacted better? -
California, America's most populous state, is often cited as a good example for the speed of its response to the outbreak. Its confirmed cases as of Friday were just 20,200, with 550 deaths.
On March 16, six counties in the San Francisco Bay area issued a stay-at-home order followed by the whole state three days later.
"One thing that I think is significant is that six neighbouring counties got together and issued the same (confinement) order for all six counties, and they did it early," said Meghan McGinty, associate at school of public health of Johns Hopkins University.
"There was consistency, as opposed to NYC taking one measure, and Westchester (county) taking another, and Long Island taking another," she told AFP.
Six days passed between New York's school closure order and its order confining residents to their homes.
"In epidemic terms, six days is light years and can really make a difference in the control and spread of the epidemic, so I think it is possible to say that perhaps, in retrospect, New York waited too long," said McGinty.
- Is anyone to blame? -
When the crisis passes, the blame game may begin. Democrats Cuomo and de Blasio deplored for weeks the Trump administration's delay in getting tests to states, which to this day are still not arriving in sufficient numbers.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Closure of all courts extended until Apr 25
Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?
BNP Joint secretary giving PPE to the doctors of the emergency section of Holy Family Hospital 
GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250m
BNP activists distributing food to destitutes at Bogura town on behalf of the local MP
Japan PM to declare state of emergency from Tuesday
Ignoring expert opinion, Trump again promotes use of hydroxychloroquine
AL leaders say providing support to people hit by shutdown


Latest News
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
4 varsities to do coronavirus test
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft