Mali coronavirus aid package

BAMAKO, (Mali), Apr 11: Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced a coronavirus aid package for poor people and hard-hit firms, as cases continue to rise in the war-torn West African state.

The president warned on Friday that the country's already war-battered economy was facing a shock, and declared a package worth some 500 billion CFA francs ($832 million).

"The government of Mali... is willing to make the greatest sacrifice to lessen the negative impact of the pandemic on our economy and society," Keita said in a televised address.

Mali is one of the poorest countries in the world and has been struggling since 2012 to quell a jihadist insurgency that has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians. -AFP





