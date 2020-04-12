‘Biggest decision of life’





"I'm going to have to make a decision and I only hope to God that it's the right decision. But I would say without question, it's the biggest decision I've ever had to make," Trump told a press conference.

Trump, who faces a tight reelection in November, is keen to get the US economy back open after weeks of tough measures that shut down businesses and dramatically cut down on transport across the country to slow the virus's spread.

The previously strong economy was the biggest selling point in his campaign platform.









However, he also faces warnings that a premature opening would put lives at risk by allowing the virus to take a new hold. -AFP





