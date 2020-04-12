Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
Virus deaths top 100,000 ahead of locked-down Easter

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ROME, Apr 11: The global coronavirus death toll topped 100,000 as Easter weekend celebrations around the world kicked off in near-empty churches with billions of people stuck indoors to halt the pandemic.
Extraordinary measures from New York to Naples to New Delhi have seen businesses and schools closed in a desperate bid to halt the virus's spread, and the IMF has warned that the world now faces the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.
More than 102,000 people have died of COVID-19 with 1.7 million infections detected globally, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, with nearly 70 percent of the fatalities in Europe.
The United States, now the pandemic's epicentre, became the first country to record more than 2,000 virus deaths in one day and is closing in on Italy's 18,849 fatalities -- currently the highest national figure.
With more than half a million reported infections, the United States already has more coronavirus cases than anywhere else in the world.
President Donald Trump, however, said that with the US infection trajectory "near the peak" and social distancing working well, he was considering ways to re-open the world's biggest economy as soon as possible.
He acknowledged the risk of higher death tolls if businesses restart too soon.
"But you know what? Staying at home leads to death also," Trump added, pointing to the massive economic suffering for millions of Americans.
It is unclear when that will be possible, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying millions in the state -- the hardest hit in the country -- will have to be tested before it can reopen.
The World Health Organization has warned that prematurely lifting lockdown restrictions -- affecting more than half the planet's population -- could spark a dangerous resurgence of the disease.    -AFP


