Third spl flight for US citizens likely to leave Dhaka tomorrow













"We urge US citizens who wish to return to the United States take advantage of this opportunity or be prepared to remain in Bangladesh until commercial flights resume," said the embassy in an updated message.

If the flight is authorised to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the US embassy expects this may be the final US government organised flight returning to the United States from Bangladesh during the Ccvid-19 crisis, it added.

The flight is not yet authorised or confirmed but they are targeting April 13 for the departure date, and an arrival the following day at Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC, it further said.

