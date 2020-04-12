Envoys of Muslim countries donate 6 tonnes of food for the hard-hit





Palestinian Ambassador Yousef SY Ramadan, Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Egyptian Ambassador Walid Ahmed Shamseldin and Indonesian Ambassador Rina Prihtyasmiarsi Soemarno handed over the food assistance to Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous Khan at the State Guesthouse Padma, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was present on the occasion, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.

"We will continue to provide such assistance to the underprivileged people of Bangladesh in a sign of solidarity," Palestinian Ambassador Ramadan said.

Momen said that the Dhaka's Deputy Commissioner will arrange distribution of the food, the release added.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller has laid emphasis on working together in these difficult times, noting that United States' commitment to Bangladesh has never been stronger than today.

"These are challenging times (everywhere).....we'll once again prevail together," he said in a video message, shared by the US Embassy on its official Facebook page on Saturday, adding that nations around the world are working together to overcome the situation.

The US ambassador encouraged all to be positive and realistic; and help each other. "Be strong, be kind."

The US Embassy in Dhaka remains open and many staff members, including Ambassador Miller, are practising social distancing by working from home as much as possible.

The ambassador said they continue to support Bangladeshi friends and partners as they work together to combat COVID-19.

The US Department of State and US Embassy in Dhaka are working to arrange a potential third special chartered flight for US citizens and their families who are willing to return to the US.

The flight is not yet authorised or confirmed but they are targeting Monday (April 13) for the departure date, and an arrival the following day at Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC. If the flight is authorised to depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the US Embassy expects this may be the final US government organised flight returning to the United States from Bangladesh during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We urge US citizens who wish to return to the United States take advantage of this opportunity or be prepared to remain in Bangladesh until commercial flights resume," said the Embassy in an updated message.

On April 5, the US Embassy in Dhaka said the voluntary return of the US citizens to their own country by the two chartered flights exemplifies the strong and enduring cooperation, people-to-people ties, and friendship between Bangladesh and the United States.

"While many Americans are staying in Bangladesh, some have decided to return home; the Embassy is committed to helping them do so," said the Embassy in a media note. The safety and welfare of American citizens in Bangladesh is the US Embassy's highest priority, it said. -UNB





























