Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 9:55 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Govt to allocate Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Back Page

Irregularities in relief distribution won’t be tolerated, says Quader

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday warned that irregularities in relief distribution among the poor would not be tolerated.
Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this at an online media briefing from his residence in the Jatiya Sangsad area in the morning.
The irregularities in distribution of relief materials among the poor people would not be tolerated, he said, adding that the relief has to be reached the poor.
The AL general secretary also urged all political, social, cultural, professional and voluntary organisations to stay united to fight against the deadly coronavirus.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Third spl flight for US citizens likely to leave Dhaka tomorrow
China reports rise in coronavirus cases, most from abroad
Envoys of Muslim countries donate 6 tonnes of food for the hard-hit
Trump promises ‘announcement’ on US funding to WHO next week
Irregularities in relief distribution won’t be tolerated, says Quader
India asks BSF to intensify vigil to prevent cross border movements
Tk 25cr Swiss aid for immediate corona response
Ctg to have a private hospital with 12 ICUs


Latest News
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
4 varsities to do coronavirus test
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft