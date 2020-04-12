Irregularities in relief distribution won’t be tolerated, says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday warned that irregularities in relief distribution among the poor would not be tolerated.

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said this at an online media briefing from his residence in the Jatiya Sangsad area in the morning.

The irregularities in distribution of relief materials among the poor people would not be tolerated, he said, adding that the relief has to be reached the poor.

The AL general secretary also urged all political, social, cultural, professional and voluntary organisations to stay united to fight against the deadly coronavirus.





















