Tk 25cr Swiss aid for immediate corona response





In collaboration with the government of Bangladesh, civil society, development partners and donor organisations, Switzerland will continue to evaluate additional response activities to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 risks in Bangladesh even better and faster, according to a release of the Swiss Embassy in Dhaka.

Switzerland said it stands by Bangladesh in facing and implementing an effective response plan by the government with financial and moral support.

Switzerland has committed Tk 126 crore to the UN's global COVID-19 appeal as well as the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement (IFCR and ICRC).



















