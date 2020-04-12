Ctg to have a private hospital with 12 ICUs





The second laboratory is being set up in the Chattogram Medical College (CMC).

Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Shamim Hasan, Principal of CMC, said that the construction work of the second Lab would be completed by the next week.

"As soon as the construction works is completed, the Health Directorate will send the machine for the Lab" Shamim said.

"So I hope we shall be able to test the COVID-19 sample in the new Lab in the next week" CMC, Principal confirmed the Daily Observer. With the launching of the second Lab, the speed of coronavirus testing will be expedited more.

Presently, the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat area is testing the COVID-19 samples. It is now testing more than 100 samples daily. It has so far tested a total of 508 samples since March 26 last. Of them, seven patients have been identified in Chattogram. The first Covid-19 case had been identified in Chattogram on April 3. The first infected patient, found to have remote contact history, is now in Chattogram General Hospital. Besides, on April 5 his son was identified positive in the test and is now being treated in General Hospital. On April 8, three more patients were identified in Chattogram. They belong to Sagarika, Halishahar and Sitakunda areas. They are now under treatment in General Hospital.

Besides, two more tested COVID-19 positive on Friday. One of them is a timber merchant of Patherghata, Feeringhi Bazar area and another a vegetable vendor of Akbar Shah Thana area.

Meanwhile, another coronavirus Hospital is being set up in Chattogram to provide medical facilities to COVID-19 patients under private entrepreneurs. The private medical clinics and diagnostic centre owners in Chaatogram have taken the initiative of this venture. This is being set up in an abandoned private clinic, Holy Crescent Hospital at Khulsi area.

Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram told the Daily Observer, "the private hospital will be equipped with 12 ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) including the ventilating facilities and 50 isolation beds."

Besides, a total of 10 ICU beds equipped with ventilators at the Chattogram General Hospital at Andarkilla are being prepared for use.

Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon said, presently a total of 250- bed have been prepared in two hospitals for isolation of COVID-19 suspected persons in Chattogram. Of them 150 beds in General Hospital and 100 bed in Bangladesh Institute of tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) in Fouzderhat. Besides, Flu corners have been opened at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), and General Hospitals.

Besides, all Upazila hospitals have been prepared for isolation beds for COVID suspected outside city.

Meanwhile, a total of ten ambulances will remain standby to carry the suspected patients. Any suspected returnees from abroad will be taken to quarantine. Two schools have also been prepared to face the situation arising out of COVID-19.

















CHATTOGRAM, Apr 11: The port city, Chattogram is going to have another laboratory for testing the probable coronavirus patients in the next week.The second laboratory is being set up in the Chattogram Medical College (CMC).Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Shamim Hasan, Principal of CMC, said that the construction work of the second Lab would be completed by the next week."As soon as the construction works is completed, the Health Directorate will send the machine for the Lab" Shamim said."So I hope we shall be able to test the COVID-19 sample in the new Lab in the next week" CMC, Principal confirmed the Daily Observer. With the launching of the second Lab, the speed of coronavirus testing will be expedited more.Presently, the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat area is testing the COVID-19 samples. It is now testing more than 100 samples daily. It has so far tested a total of 508 samples since March 26 last. Of them, seven patients have been identified in Chattogram. The first Covid-19 case had been identified in Chattogram on April 3. The first infected patient, found to have remote contact history, is now in Chattogram General Hospital. Besides, on April 5 his son was identified positive in the test and is now being treated in General Hospital. On April 8, three more patients were identified in Chattogram. They belong to Sagarika, Halishahar and Sitakunda areas. They are now under treatment in General Hospital.Besides, two more tested COVID-19 positive on Friday. One of them is a timber merchant of Patherghata, Feeringhi Bazar area and another a vegetable vendor of Akbar Shah Thana area.Meanwhile, another coronavirus Hospital is being set up in Chattogram to provide medical facilities to COVID-19 patients under private entrepreneurs. The private medical clinics and diagnostic centre owners in Chaatogram have taken the initiative of this venture. This is being set up in an abandoned private clinic, Holy Crescent Hospital at Khulsi area.Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram told the Daily Observer, "the private hospital will be equipped with 12 ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) including the ventilating facilities and 50 isolation beds."Besides, a total of 10 ICU beds equipped with ventilators at the Chattogram General Hospital at Andarkilla are being prepared for use.Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon said, presently a total of 250- bed have been prepared in two hospitals for isolation of COVID-19 suspected persons in Chattogram. Of them 150 beds in General Hospital and 100 bed in Bangladesh Institute of tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) in Fouzderhat. Besides, Flu corners have been opened at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), and General Hospitals.Besides, all Upazila hospitals have been prepared for isolation beds for COVID suspected outside city.Meanwhile, a total of ten ambulances will remain standby to carry the suspected patients. Any suspected returnees from abroad will be taken to quarantine. Two schools have also been prepared to face the situation arising out of COVID-19.