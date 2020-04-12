

Virat Kohli fell short of his high standard : Wisden editor

Ben Stokes' splendid performance in the 2019 World Cup earned him a place as the leading cricketer of the year in the 157th edition of Wisden, which is considered to be the Bible of Cricket. It was released to-day.

Five cricketers of the year are: Jofra Archer (Windies-born England player), Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, Ellyse Perry (all Australia) and Simon Harmer (South Africa),

"For me, it was straightforward selecting Ben Stokes and Ellyse Perry as Wisden's Leading Cricketers in the World, because they both stood out", Wisden editor Lawrance Booth, speaking exclusively over telephone from London on Thursday, said.

"Virat Kohli's feat of winning the award three times in a row was unprecedented, but there was always going to be a time when he fell slightly short of his own very high standards. I'm sure he'll win it again in future years - and the same goes for Smriti Mandhana".

The current edition has at least the two articles by the Indian cricket writers.

"There's a nice piece by Anand Vasu on the Karnataka Institute of Cricket, where he goes in search of the next Kohli at the world's greatest cricket nursery. As usual, there's a round-up of the Indian year, written by Sharda Ugra", Booth added.

There has not been a detailed chapter on corona virus, which has made the game standstill.









"This year's edition came too early for the coronavirus, so its impact on the game will be covered in full in Wisden 2021", Booth signed off.





