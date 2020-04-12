Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 9:54 PM
BCB remains positive about Asia Cup

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stayed positive about the Asia Cup, which will expected to be held in September this year.
With the sports around the world being halted by the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), uncertainty looms large on the Asia Cup also.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has already expressed his apprehension about holding the Asia Cup but at the same time remained hopeful that the situation would be normal before the commencement of the regional tournament.
The BCB also hopes so, said its CEO Nizamuddin Chowhdury.
"I think we should be hopeful. There is uncertainty around the world but with five months left for the Asia Cup, we can stay positive about this. Asia Cup is an important tournament for the member countries. So let's be positive," he told the reporters.
Pakistan is the organizing country of the Asia Cup this year but with India refusing to visit Pakistan for the event, the tournament will be held in a neutral venue.




Since the tournament will be held just ahead of the World T20 in Australia, the Asia Cup will be a T20 affair this year.     -BSS


