Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 9:54 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Govt to allocate Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Business

WB's Malpass upbeat on prospects for progress on debt relief

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

WASHINGTON, April 11: World Bank Group President David Malpass on Friday said he was confident of progress on his joint call with the International Monetary Fund for a temporary standstill in official bilateral debt payments by the world's poorest countries.
Malpass said the proposal would be discussed next week by finance officials of both the Group of Seven (G7) and Group of 20 (G20) economies, and he expected a "broad endorsement" by the 25-member joint Development Committee of the World Bank and IMF when it meets on Friday.
"The world's poor are looking to the international community to show decisive leadership on debt relief, and I am confident of progress," he said in a posting on LinkedIn.
The World Bank and the IMF first issued their call for debt relief on March 25. The initiative won significant backing over the past week, including from the Institute of International Finance, a group that represents over 450 global banks, hedge funds and other financial firms.
The proposal calls for China and other big creditors to suspend debt payments from International Development Association (IDA) countries beginning May 1, freeing up resources for them to fight against the pandemic. The IDA countries are home to a quarter of the world's population and two-thirds of the world's population living in extreme poverty.
Malpass said the proposal was discussed twice this week during working-level meetings of the G20, and would be on the agenda during virtual ministerial level meetings next week.
Two sources familiar with the discussions said G20 finance officials were likely to endorse the proposal when they meet online on April 15. The issue is particularly critical for G20 member China, which has sharply increased lending to developing countries over the past two decades.




China's government, banks and companies lent some $143 billion to Africa between 2000-2017, much of it for large-scale infrastructure projects, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. By some estimates, Chinese lending now dwarfs World Bank loans in Africa.
Malpass said borrowers that requested forbearance would be expected to ask for "at least comparable terms" from commercial creditors. In return for the suspended payments, beneficiary countries would commit to debt transparency and agree to direct additional resources toward health and economic needs, he said.
He said the World Bank and IMF would work closely with IDA countries and creditors to evaluate each country's debt sustainability outlook based on reconciled debt data and debt service requirements.
Malpass last month said IDA countries faced official bilateral debt service obligations of $14 billion through the end of 2020.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Factories in EPZs to remain shut till April 25
Walton making face shield, goggles to prevent COVID-19 infections
SCB hails PM for announcing Tk 727.5b stimulus package
Banks’ single borrower exposure limit waived
BTMA to keep mills close till April 25
WB sees 2 - 3pc growth for post-pandemic BD in FY20
WB's Malpass upbeat on prospects for progress on debt relief
Fed working to limit COVID-19 economic damage


Latest News
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
4 varsities to do coronavirus test
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft