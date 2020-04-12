Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 9:54 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Govt to allocate Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Business

Fed working to limit COVID-19 economic damage

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

April 11: The US economy was on a strong footing before the coronavirus pandemic and Federal Reserve officials are working to help the economy rebound quickly once businesses that were shuttered because of the virus begin to reopen, two policymakers said Friday.
Economic numbers could get "very ugly" in the near term because of that halt to activity, but policymakers are doing what they can to support the businesses and consumers affected the most, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Friday.
"What public policy needs to do, and this includes the Fed, is to help ensure that the shutdown in activity that is being felt doesn't cause lasting damage to the economy," Mester said during a virtual forum organized by the City Club of Cleveland. "And to make sure that we give aid and relief to the employees and workers and the businesses that are bearing the brunt of that shutdown."
Close to 17 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the last three weeks, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, revealing the scale of the shock reverberating through the US economy as businesses across the country shuttered to slow the spread of the virus.
The US economy "has been placed in hibernation. Its temperature has been brought down. It can be revived without permanent damage," Federal Reserve vice chair Randal Quarles said in a web presentation hosted by the University of Utah. "The measures we have taken in conjunction with the Treasury and additional measures that Congress has put in place are designed to ensure that the hibernation period we can go through with the least amount of damage, and I believe we will do that."
Congress and the Fed have acted rapidly over the course of a few weeks to approve trillions of dollars in benefits and loans meant to reach every household and business in the country. Fed officials slashed rates to zero, launched open-ended bond purchases and introduced a suite of emergency lending tools.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Factories in EPZs to remain shut till April 25
Walton making face shield, goggles to prevent COVID-19 infections
SCB hails PM for announcing Tk 727.5b stimulus package
Banks’ single borrower exposure limit waived
BTMA to keep mills close till April 25
WB sees 2 - 3pc growth for post-pandemic BD in FY20
WB's Malpass upbeat on prospects for progress on debt relief
Fed working to limit COVID-19 economic damage


Latest News
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
4 varsities to do coronavirus test
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft