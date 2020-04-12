Rakuten Viber on Bangla New Year





After launching several features in the wake of COVID-19, Viber aims to cherish people who are staying at home during Bangladesh's biggest festival 'Pahela Baishakh'.

As per the directives of the government for COVID-19, many people will be socially distancing themselves during the festival this year. Thus, to feel united, wishing loved ones becomes more important.

Now, while in the comforts of their own homes, people in Bangladesh can avail through 'Shubho Nababarsha Bot' specially designed with curated stickers, cool polaroid frames and attractive cards which would make 'wishing' to be more personalized and heartfelt.

To make wishing more fun, Viber has also added an on-screen animation when people use texts such as Shubho Noboborsho, Pohela Boishakh, and Shubha Nababarsha.

Viber has also requested people of Bangladesh to #stayathome through a social media challenge posted on its official account. As more and more private companies are taking health and safety measures amid the COVID-19 crisis, people are finding effective ways of connecting with their community.









New Year festival might have to be celebrated differently this year, but through Viber, people can still celebrate responsibly and stay connected with their loved ones.





