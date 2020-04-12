Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 9:54 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Govt to allocate Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Business

Rakuten Viber on Bangla New Year

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Being a socially responsible technology company, Rakuten Viber is taking numerous measures to help everyone stay connected with family, friends, and communities.
After launching several features in the wake of COVID-19, Viber aims to cherish people who are staying at home during Bangladesh's biggest festival 'Pahela Baishakh'.
As per the directives of the government for COVID-19, many people will be socially distancing themselves during the festival this year. Thus, to feel united, wishing loved ones becomes more important.
Now, while in the comforts of their own homes, people in Bangladesh can avail through 'Shubho Nababarsha Bot' specially designed with curated stickers, cool polaroid frames and attractive cards which would make 'wishing' to be more personalized and heartfelt.
To make wishing more fun, Viber has also added an on-screen animation when people use texts such as Shubho Noboborsho, Pohela Boishakh, and Shubha Nababarsha.
Viber has also requested people of Bangladesh to #stayathome through a social media challenge posted on its official account. As more and more private companies are taking health and safety measures amid the COVID-19 crisis, people are finding effective ways of connecting with their community.




New Year festival might have to be celebrated differently this year, but through Viber, people can still celebrate responsibly and stay connected with their loved ones.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Factories in EPZs to remain shut till April 25
Walton making face shield, goggles to prevent COVID-19 infections
SCB hails PM for announcing Tk 727.5b stimulus package
Banks’ single borrower exposure limit waived
BTMA to keep mills close till April 25
WB sees 2 - 3pc growth for post-pandemic BD in FY20
WB's Malpass upbeat on prospects for progress on debt relief
Fed working to limit COVID-19 economic damage


Latest News
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
4 varsities to do coronavirus test
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft