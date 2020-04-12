Samsung extends product warranty on COVID-19 outbreak

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19, Samsung Bangladesh has announced its extension of warranty on those products which are due to expire during the General Holiday.

The warranty will be extended for one month, and it will be on all official Samsung products, considering from 25th March 2020 as all shopping malls and shops were closed from that day.

To ease customers' woes, Samsung Bangladesh has extended its warranty on all of their products. Due to the current lockdown situation, the warranty extension may come as a breather for those who may see the need for a repair of their products during the General Holiday period.







