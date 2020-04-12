Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 April, 2020, 9:53 PM
latest Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139        PM warns of instant action for stealing relief: PM        Govt to allocate Tk 9,000cr subsidy for fertilizer, Tk 150cr for seeds: PM      
Home Business

Bandwidth usage increases over 11 per cent

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Correspondent

At general holiday and outbreak of the coronavirus usage of internet broadband has increased over 11 per cent in last two weeks according to Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar.
He said the usage has increased as users are at home during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Telecom Minister said on Friday that country's total internet bandwidth usage was 1,557.8 Gbps (Gigabytes per second), 11.29 per cent up from March 25, just before the government declared shutdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Jabbar shared the information on his verified Facebook page on Friday.
On March 25, the country's total bandwidth usage was about 1,400 Gbps and only in 15 days it reached 1,558 Gbps, the Minister said.
Industry insiders said though usage reached 1,558 Gbps, wholesale bandwidth sales reached 1,750 Gbps.
They said people are now spending more time on Facebook, YouTube and video calling.
An office bearer of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh said since outbreak of the virus many people started working from home.
He said the trend of working, class, learning and different exams were also  started from home that cable line internet  broadband usage at this moment is higher at homes than in office.
He said the usage may increse in the coming days as the government has extended general holiday and there is upcoming month of Ramadan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Factories in EPZs to remain shut till April 25
Walton making face shield, goggles to prevent COVID-19 infections
SCB hails PM for announcing Tk 727.5b stimulus package
Banks’ single borrower exposure limit waived
BTMA to keep mills close till April 25
WB sees 2 - 3pc growth for post-pandemic BD in FY20
WB's Malpass upbeat on prospects for progress on debt relief
Fed working to limit COVID-19 economic damage


Latest News
UNO distributes relief materials among Kush tribe people
2,000 families get food from IDLC and CSR Window Bangladesh
Two test positive for coronavirus in Barishal
Barishal district under lockdown
Farmer beaten to death in Lalmonirhat
BB increases ADR limit
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
DCs asked to submit reports on graft in relief distribution
Other fugitive killers of Bangabandhu must be brought back: Anisul
4 varsities to do coronavirus test
Most Read News
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's self-confessed killer Capt (dismissed) Abdul Mazed hanged
Bangladeshis in ME countries won't lose jobs for late return: Minister
Bangabandhu's killer Majed hanged
Paba OC takes responsibility to assist a poor family
58 new cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bangladesh virus death toll 34, newly infected 139
One more die with corona symptom in Laxmipur
Govt orders to send list of absent officials
Quarantined Life
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft