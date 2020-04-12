Bandwidth usage increases over 11 per cent





He said the usage has increased as users are at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Telecom Minister said on Friday that country's total internet bandwidth usage was 1,557.8 Gbps (Gigabytes per second), 11.29 per cent up from March 25, just before the government declared shutdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Jabbar shared the information on his verified Facebook page on Friday.

On March 25, the country's total bandwidth usage was about 1,400 Gbps and only in 15 days it reached 1,558 Gbps, the Minister said.

Industry insiders said though usage reached 1,558 Gbps, wholesale bandwidth sales reached 1,750 Gbps.

They said people are now spending more time on Facebook, YouTube and video calling.

An office bearer of Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh said since outbreak of the virus many people started working from home.

He said the trend of working, class, learning and different exams were also started from home that cable line internet broadband usage at this moment is higher at homes than in office.

He said the usage may increse in the coming days as the government has extended general holiday and there is upcoming month of Ramadan.

















