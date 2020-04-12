Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
28th span of Padma Bridge installed, 4.2km of 6.15km visible

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Correspondent

Padma Bridge moved one step forward with installation of 28th span at Zazira point in Shariatpur on Saturday making 4.2-km out of the total 6.15-km bridge visible.
"The 28th span was installed on the pillar number 20 and 21 at Zazira point around 9 Saturday," deputy assistant engineer of the bridge project Humayun Kabir said reports BSS.
He said the 28th span was brought to the spot on Friday from Munshiganj's Kumarbhog Construction Yard through 'Tian-E' flouting crane and its installation work from early morning.
With the installation of the 150-metre span  28 spans out of a total of 41 were installed in phases, Kabir said, adding that some more spans are ready to be installed soon.
He said if the construction work of the bridge project goes on with the same pace, the bridge is expected to be opened for vehicle movement by June next year.
Executive engineer (Bridge Division) Dewan Abdul Kader said the whole project now falls isolated as the country is going through a conronavirus crisis.
"Workers are following heath guidelines in carrying out their works, while nobody is allowed to enter the construction site," he added.
On March 28 last, the 27th span of the Padma Bridge was installed at Zazira point in Shariatpur.
Earlier in August 2019, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the plying of vehicles on the Padma Bridge would begin by June 2021.


