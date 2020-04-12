Video
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
Unilever to give Tk 200m to fight coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 12 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) has pledged Taka 200 million to help the nation in its fight against COVID-19 now increasingly hitting hard.
The fund will provide support to wide-ranging measures including product donations, creating awareness, improving health infrastructure and protecting people and the livelihoods of those working in value chain and supply chain of distribution network, said a UBL press release on Saturday.
IT has been donating hygiene and household products such as Lifebuoys soaps, Surf Excel, Wheel detergents and Domex cleaners in order to protect the communities. So far, UBL has donated products worth Taka 10 million. It will continue its contribution by partnering several organisations in order to reach out to people who are in need, the statement said.
It said in January 2020, Lifebuoy became the first brand in Bangladesh to raise awareness          on novel coronavirus and Unilever assigned Taka 50 million to create mass media content on prevention of the virus.
Besides, Unilever will also donate a sum of Taka 10 million to support and upgrade health care facilities. UBL pledges to protect its value chain, consisting nearly 20,000 people from sudden drops in pay, as a result of market disruption or being unable to perform their role, for up to three months.
UBL is collaborating with BRAC, WaterAid, Unicef, Ek Takay Ahar to create awareness among the most-vulnerable people in far-flung areas and help them stay safe during this pandemic, and it has already spent Taka 10 million in these efforts.




To stand by this effort, its employees have committed to give minimum one day salary, and company is matching the contribution equally to create a fund for people in need. UBL CEO and Managing Director Kedar Lele said, "It is our responsibility to reach out to as many people as possible and help them in their fight against the virus."
"Considering the scale of the challenge and in order to address it at multiple levels, we are collaborating with the government, health institutions, implementation partners and civil society," he added.


Quarantined Life
