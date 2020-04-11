Video
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:57 AM
NY ramps up mass burials

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Apr 10: Images have emerged of coffins being buried in a mass grave in New York City, as the death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise.
Workers in hazmat outfits were seen stacking wooden coffins in deep trenches in Hart Island.
Officials say burials are being ramped up at site, which has long been used for people with no next-of-kin or families who cannot afford a funeral.
New York state now has more coronavirus cases than any single country.
The state's confirmed caseload of Covid-19 jumped by 10,000 on Thursday to 159,937, of whom 7,000 have died.
Spain has recorded 153,000 cases and Italy 143,000, while China, where the virus emerged last year, has reported 82,000 cases.    -BBC


