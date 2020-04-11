S Korea virus patients vote

SEOUL, Apr 10: More than 450 South Koreans quarantined at special facilities for coronavirus patients started casting their ballots on Friday, as the country kicked off early voting for next week's general election.

South Korea is among the first countries to hold a parliamentary election during the pandemic, with citizens still asked to maintain social distancing after enduring one of the worst early outbreaks of the virus.

Seoul authorities set up polling stations at eight quarantine facilities nationwide -- provided for patients with mild symptoms -- so they can vote without having to leave the premises. -AFP







