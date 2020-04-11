Video
Saturday, 11 April, 2020
Virus fears hit world’s oldest profession

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Apr 10: "Being a prostitute has always been a good option in times of crisis... until this one," says Bruno, a sex worker who fears catching the deadly coronavirus at a time when those in his trade are more vulnerable than ever.
One of approximately a million sex workers in the United States, Bruno -- not his real name -- has stopped taking clients in the past month as the once-in-a-century pandemic arrived in America.
Like most legal trades, demand for the 33-year-old's services has plummeted with much of the country staying home under lockdown.
But Bruno, who is based in the Los Angeles area, started in this business about two years ago precisely because he couldn't get a steady job that paid well.
Now his savings are rapidly dwindling -- and unlike most unemployed workers, Bruno is not eligible for federally approved relief.
Despite his health concerns over a pandemic that has killed more than 14,000 people in the US, Bruno is considering returning to work.
"I'm going to have to take the risk, it's the only way I can make money," he said. Demand has already fallen by around 80 percent, he said -- but a handful of clients are still contacting him.    -AFP


