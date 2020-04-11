Corona worries drive push in US for Nov ‘vote by mail’





Calls for a national vote-by-mail policy mounted after photos of Tuesday's primaries in Wisconsin showed mask-wearing voters in long lines, keeping six feet apart, at a sharply reduced number of voting stations.

The shortage of by-mail ballots and the coronavirus threat appeared to significantly depress the Wisconsin turnout, and threatens coming primaries for the November presidential and congressional races.

But Trump repeatedly tore into the idea of allowing all voters to post their ballots this week, making unsupported claims that the practice leads to massive election fraud.

"Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for our country because they're cheaters," he said Tuesday.

"You get thousands and thousands of people sitting in someone's living room signing ballots all over the place....You can look at the statistics. There is a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting, mail-in ballots."

The White House has not supported those claims with evidence.

But Trump -- who himself voted by mail in the last Florida election -- openly indicated his real concern: that making it easier to vote would bring out more voters, who he believes would support Democrats.









"Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting....for whatever reason, doesn't work out well for Republicans," he said in a follow-up tweet. -AFP





