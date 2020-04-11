Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:56 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Corona worries drive push in US for Nov ‘vote by mail’

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

WASHINGTON, Apr 10: Worries that the COVID-19 threat will persist into the November election is driving a push for US voters to vote by mail nationwide, but the biggest opponent is President Donald Trump, who admits it threatens his Republican Party.
Calls for a national vote-by-mail policy mounted after photos of Tuesday's primaries in Wisconsin showed mask-wearing voters in long lines, keeping six feet apart, at a sharply reduced number of voting stations.
The shortage of by-mail ballots and the coronavirus threat appeared to significantly depress the Wisconsin turnout, and threatens coming primaries for the November presidential and congressional races.
But Trump repeatedly tore into the idea of allowing all voters to post their ballots this week, making unsupported claims that the practice leads to massive election fraud.
"Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for our country because they're cheaters," he said Tuesday.
"You get thousands and thousands of people sitting in someone's living room signing ballots all over the place....You can look at the statistics. There is a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting, mail-in ballots."
The White House has not supported those claims with evidence.
But Trump -- who himself voted by mail in the last Florida election -- openly indicated his real concern: that making it easier to vote would bring out more voters, who he believes would support Democrats.




"Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to state wide mail-in voting....for whatever reason, doesn't work out well for Republicans," he said in a follow-up tweet.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
52 Chad troops killed
NY ramps up mass burials
Italy to extend lockdown
S Korea virus patients vote
Virus fears hit world’s oldest profession
Nepal, India to enhance cooperation in fight against coronavirus
Corona worries drive push in US for Nov ‘vote by mail’
Pope guides locked-down world through virtual Easter


Latest News
Implementation of Covid-19 Stimulus Packages: Two challenges of Government
DMCH's burn unit to be used for corona patients: Principal
Global death toll passes 1,00,000, Bangladesh reports 27 deaths
Barriers here and there in the name of lockdown!
28th span of Padma Bridge to be installed Saturday
No corona patient in Thakurgaon, Haripur upazila on lockdown
Bangladesh's 14% people don't have any food at home: BRAC
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Red Crescent to make to isolation units in Rohingya camps
Relatives of Bangabandhu's killer Mazed meet him in jail
Most Read News
General holiday extended till Apr 25
6 deaths, 94 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
2000 families get relief materials in Kawkhali
UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care
RMG factory owner dies from coronavirus
Sexagenarian man dies with coughing fever in Feni
Woman infected with coronavirus in Mymensingh
Lockdowns 'shouldn't be lifted' until vaccine is available
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft