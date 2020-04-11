Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:56 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Corona: Latest developments

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

PARIS, Apr 10: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
More than 90,000 deaths
Officials have recorded more than 1.5 million cases and more than 96,700 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Thursday based on official sources.
The United States with 451,491 is the hardest-hit country in terms of cases, of whom 15,938 have died.
Europe remains the hardest-hit continent in terms of cases with 811,723, of which 65,811 are deaths. Italy has the highest death toll (18,279) followed by Spain (15,238). France has 12,210 deaths and Britain 7,978.
'Great Depression': IMF
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva anticipates "the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression". She says the vast majority of countries will see incomes fall due to the pandemic.
Fed steps in again
The US central bank announces another series of financing facilities to provide $2.3 trillion to support the US economy amid the pandemic.
France doubles emergency plan
The French government more than doubles its relief plan to 100 billion euros ($109 billion), while announcing it expects GDP to drop six percent this year because of lost business during the coronavirus lockdown.
EU disunity hampers response
EU finance ministers hold a videoconference for the week's second late-night crisis talks to try to get divided member states to agree terms to allow hard-hit members Italy and Spain seek assistance to rebuild their economies.
Key conference on oil
Top oil producers meet via teleconference to discuss a possible cut in output as they seek to deal with a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war.
Confinement extended
South Africa prolongs by a further 14 days a three-week national lockdown, while Hungary extends its own indefinitely. Britain and France prepare to extend their own confinements.
COVID-19 seen from space




A three-man crew docks successfully at the International Space Station, just over six hours after blasting off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome, where COVID-19 caused changes to pre-launch protocol.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
52 Chad troops killed
NY ramps up mass burials
Italy to extend lockdown
S Korea virus patients vote
Virus fears hit world’s oldest profession
Nepal, India to enhance cooperation in fight against coronavirus
Corona worries drive push in US for Nov ‘vote by mail’
Pope guides locked-down world through virtual Easter


Latest News
Implementation of Covid-19 Stimulus Packages: Two challenges of Government
DMCH's burn unit to be used for corona patients: Principal
Global death toll passes 1,00,000, Bangladesh reports 27 deaths
Barriers here and there in the name of lockdown!
28th span of Padma Bridge to be installed Saturday
No corona patient in Thakurgaon, Haripur upazila on lockdown
Bangladesh's 14% people don't have any food at home: BRAC
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Red Crescent to make to isolation units in Rohingya camps
Relatives of Bangabandhu's killer Mazed meet him in jail
Most Read News
General holiday extended till Apr 25
6 deaths, 94 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
2000 families get relief materials in Kawkhali
UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care
RMG factory owner dies from coronavirus
Sexagenarian man dies with coughing fever in Feni
Woman infected with coronavirus in Mymensingh
Lockdowns 'shouldn't be lifted' until vaccine is available
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft