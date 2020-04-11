Corona: Latest developments





More than 90,000 deaths

Officials have recorded more than 1.5 million cases and more than 96,700 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Thursday based on official sources.

The United States with 451,491 is the hardest-hit country in terms of cases, of whom 15,938 have died.

Europe remains the hardest-hit continent in terms of cases with 811,723, of which 65,811 are deaths. Italy has the highest death toll (18,279) followed by Spain (15,238). France has 12,210 deaths and Britain 7,978.

'Great Depression': IMF

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva anticipates "the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression". She says the vast majority of countries will see incomes fall due to the pandemic.

Fed steps in again

The US central bank announces another series of financing facilities to provide $2.3 trillion to support the US economy amid the pandemic.

France doubles emergency plan

The French government more than doubles its relief plan to 100 billion euros ($109 billion), while announcing it expects GDP to drop six percent this year because of lost business during the coronavirus lockdown.

EU disunity hampers response

EU finance ministers hold a videoconference for the week's second late-night crisis talks to try to get divided member states to agree terms to allow hard-hit members Italy and Spain seek assistance to rebuild their economies.

Key conference on oil

Top oil producers meet via teleconference to discuss a possible cut in output as they seek to deal with a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war.

Confinement extended

South Africa prolongs by a further 14 days a three-week national lockdown, while Hungary extends its own indefinitely. Britain and France prepare to extend their own confinements.

COVID-19 seen from space









A three-man crew docks successfully at the International Space Station, just over six hours after blasting off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome, where COVID-19 caused changes to pre-launch protocol. -AFP





PARIS, Apr 10: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:More than 90,000 deathsOfficials have recorded more than 1.5 million cases and more than 96,700 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Thursday based on official sources.The United States with 451,491 is the hardest-hit country in terms of cases, of whom 15,938 have died.Europe remains the hardest-hit continent in terms of cases with 811,723, of which 65,811 are deaths. Italy has the highest death toll (18,279) followed by Spain (15,238). France has 12,210 deaths and Britain 7,978.'Great Depression': IMFInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva anticipates "the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression". She says the vast majority of countries will see incomes fall due to the pandemic.Fed steps in againThe US central bank announces another series of financing facilities to provide $2.3 trillion to support the US economy amid the pandemic.France doubles emergency planThe French government more than doubles its relief plan to 100 billion euros ($109 billion), while announcing it expects GDP to drop six percent this year because of lost business during the coronavirus lockdown.EU disunity hampers responseEU finance ministers hold a videoconference for the week's second late-night crisis talks to try to get divided member states to agree terms to allow hard-hit members Italy and Spain seek assistance to rebuild their economies.Key conference on oilTop oil producers meet via teleconference to discuss a possible cut in output as they seek to deal with a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war.Confinement extendedSouth Africa prolongs by a further 14 days a three-week national lockdown, while Hungary extends its own indefinitely. Britain and France prepare to extend their own confinements.COVID-19 seen from spaceA three-man crew docks successfully at the International Space Station, just over six hours after blasting off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome, where COVID-19 caused changes to pre-launch protocol. -AFP