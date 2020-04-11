Video
Saturday, 11 April, 2020
UN chief calls for Security Council unity over pandemic

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 10: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council on Thursday to display unity as it met to discuss what he called the "fight of a generation" -- the global coronavirus pandemic.
"A signal of unity and resolve from the Council would count for a lot at this anxious time," Guterres told the divided body holding its first meeting about the crisis.
The meeting of the 15-member Security Council is being held behind closed doors by videoconference but the UN released a copy of the secretary general's remarks.  
"The engagement of the Security Council will be critical to mitigate the peace and security implications of the COVID-19 pandemic," Guterres said.
"To prevail against the pandemic today, we will need to work together," he said. "That means heightened solidarity.
"This is the fight of a generation -- and the raison d'être of the United Nations itself," he said, while acknowledging that "the threat of terrorism remains alive."
Security Council members gathered after weeks of disagreement -- especially between the United States and China, where the coronavirus outbreak began in December.
Led by Germany, the meeting was requested last week by nine of the council's 10 non-permanent members who were fed up with the body's inaction over the unprecedented global crisis.
Though the council meeting was closed-door, several ambassadors taking part released extracts of their remarks on Twitter or to reporters.
German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, whose remarks were published by his country, lamented the slow pace of international cooperation.
"From the Security Council up until now, there was deafening silence," he said, acknowledging efforts by the five permanent members "to come to a conclusion or resolution between them or to have a summit."
"But we have to admit, it was not possible so far," he said.
While Germany described the pandemic as an "international peace and security issue," several other countries, notably Russia, China and South Africa, said health matters were not part of the Security Council's brief.




France, meanwhile, confirmed that it would provide 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to fight the virus in Africa.
Non-permanent member Estonia, for its part, said holding the Security Council meeting was "better late than never," a jab at those seen as delaying the talks.
Ahead of the meeting, the United States and China had been arguing over the origins of the virus, which President Donald Trump has referred to as the "Chinese virus."
US Ambassador Kelly Craft seemed to hint at that tension.



