Two Chinese institutions donate 2,000 testing kits





Bangladesh Ambassador to China Mahbub Uz Zaman received the kits on Friday.

The kits are known as multiple real PCR kits for detection of COVID -19 (real-time fluorescent PCR).

These kits, approved by NMPA and produced by Beijing Applied Biological Technologies Co Ltd, will be sent to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque sought increased support from China as the number of coronavirus cases is rising in Bangladesh. Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said a 15-member medical team will soon be arriving in Bangladesh to help deal with the current situation. He said he has every confidence that Bangladesh will win in this battle against coronavirus. -UNB



























