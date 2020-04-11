Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail

The family of Abdul Mazed, a convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, have visited him in jail ahead of his imminent execution.

Keraniganj Police chief Shah Zaman said on Friday that the family met the 72-year-old at the Dhaka Central Jail, where he has been kept after his arrest in Mirpur on Tuesday.

Mazed's wife Saleha Begum, his uncle-in-law, brother-in-law and two others entered the prison around 5:20pm and left after two hours, said an

official of an intelligence agency, requesting anonymity.

-bdnews24.com










