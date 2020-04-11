Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:55 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19: Four more districts locked down

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Cumilla, Chandpur, Narsingdi and Gaibandha districts have been put under lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.
Only emergency services, pharmacies, and essential services will remain out of the purview of the lockdown.
Our Cumilla correspondent reported that the district administration on Friday put the district under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Md Abul Fazal Meer issued a notification in this regard
onthe day. People's entry to and exit from the district has been restricted until further notice, it said.
Nobody can enter and go out of the district by regional roads and highway and waterways, the DC said, adding that the movement of all kinds of vehicles and mass gatherings have been banned. However, Dhaka-Chattogram highway and other inter-district connecting roads will be out of this restriction.
In Chandpur, Deputy Commissioner Md Majedur Rahman Khan said they put the district under lockdown on Friday evening to contain the spread of the virus, reports our correspondent.
A 20-year-old man, who came to the district on April 5 from Narayanganj, tested coronavirus positive in Chandpur on Thursday night
Md Shakhawat Ullah, civil surgeon of Chandpur, said the man came to visit his in-law's house from Narayanganj and tested corona positive after locals forced him to do the test.
The civil surgeon said all the 594 returnees from Narayanganj were put home quarantine. But locals claimed that the returnees were roaming freely in the district ignoring the quarantine.
In Narsingdi, the local administration put the district under lockdown on Thursday morning to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19 in the district according to our correspondent.
Deputy Commissioner Syeda Farhana Kawnine declared the lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.
Imrul Kayes, additional deputy commissioner, said the two patients, diagnosed with coronavirus in Narsingdi, came from Narayanganj. We are restricting entry to and exit from the district for the wellbeing of the people.
"Restrictions on movement will be imposed in all roads throughout the district except the Dhaka-Sylhet highway."
Emergency services, such as medical and food supply will be out of the purview of the restriction.
Our Gaibandha correspondent adds: The district administration imposed an indefinite lockdown in the district from Friday afternoon.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin said it will be effective in all seven upazilas of the district from 5:00pm and will continue until further notice.
No one can enter to or exit from the district, he said.
All kinds of transport, public gathering, and people's movement will be restricted during the shutdown, said a notice issued in this regard.
Business establishments will remain closed, but emergency services, food outlets and medical services, however, will remain out of purview of the lockdown.
Meanwhile, locals locked down the entry and exit routes of some villages in Sunamganj after thousands of garment workers returned to a village.
Villagers claimed that most of the returnees did not maintain home quarantine and roamed around the village shortly after their arrival.
In Feni, a 60-year-old Narayanganj returnee with corona symptoms died at his house at Shibpur village in Feni district on Thursday night, reports our correspondent.
He was buried on that night on special arrangements, as per WHO guidelines.
Nasrin Sultana, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Feni Sadar upazila said the man returned to Feni from Narayanganj on March 24.
"Two days back, he was admitted to a local hospital for fever and respiratory illness and died yesterday night," she said, adding that his samples were sent to IEDCR for coronavirus testing.
Three houses were put under lockdown and the village doctor who treated him was sent to home quarantine, she added.
Our Nilphamari correspondent says: Around 20 houses have been put under lockdown as a young man tested positive for coronavirus at Khalisha Bakshibari in Syedpur upazila on Friday.
Local administration said the man named Ranjit Kumar Barban, 38, returned home from Narayanganj on April 5 with fever.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN chief calls for Security Council unity over pandemic
ACC to monitor relief distribution to prevent graft
New research links air pollution to higher coronavirus death rates
Two Chinese institutions donate 2,000 testing kits
Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail
First unit to go into commercial operation soon
Covid-19: Four more districts locked down
14pc of low income people don’t have food  during shutdown: BRAC survey


Latest News
Implementation of Covid-19 Stimulus Packages: Two challenges of Government
DMCH's burn unit to be used for corona patients: Principal
Global death toll passes 1,00,000, Bangladesh reports 27 deaths
Barriers here and there in the name of lockdown!
28th span of Padma Bridge to be installed Saturday
No corona patient in Thakurgaon, Haripur upazila on lockdown
Bangladesh's 14% people don't have any food at home: BRAC
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Red Crescent to make to isolation units in Rohingya camps
Relatives of Bangabandhu's killer Mazed meet him in jail
Most Read News
General holiday extended till Apr 25
6 deaths, 94 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
2000 families get relief materials in Kawkhali
UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care
RMG factory owner dies from coronavirus
Sexagenarian man dies with coughing fever in Feni
Woman infected with coronavirus in Mymensingh
Lockdowns 'shouldn't be lifted' until vaccine is available
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft