Covid-19: Four more districts locked down





Only emergency services, pharmacies, and essential services will remain out of the purview of the lockdown.

Our Cumilla correspondent reported that the district administration on Friday put the district under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Md Abul Fazal Meer issued a notification in this regard

onthe day. People's entry to and exit from the district has been restricted until further notice, it said.

Nobody can enter and go out of the district by regional roads and highway and waterways, the DC said, adding that the movement of all kinds of vehicles and mass gatherings have been banned. However, Dhaka-Chattogram highway and other inter-district connecting roads will be out of this restriction.

In Chandpur, Deputy Commissioner Md Majedur Rahman Khan said they put the district under lockdown on Friday evening to contain the spread of the virus, reports our correspondent.

A 20-year-old man, who came to the district on April 5 from Narayanganj, tested coronavirus positive in Chandpur on Thursday night

Md Shakhawat Ullah, civil surgeon of Chandpur, said the man came to visit his in-law's house from Narayanganj and tested corona positive after locals forced him to do the test.

The civil surgeon said all the 594 returnees from Narayanganj were put home quarantine. But locals claimed that the returnees were roaming freely in the district ignoring the quarantine.

In Narsingdi, the local administration put the district under lockdown on Thursday morning to contain the spread of the deadly Covid-19 in the district according to our correspondent.

Deputy Commissioner Syeda Farhana Kawnine declared the lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

Imrul Kayes, additional deputy commissioner, said the two patients, diagnosed with coronavirus in Narsingdi, came from Narayanganj. We are restricting entry to and exit from the district for the wellbeing of the people.

"Restrictions on movement will be imposed in all roads throughout the district except the Dhaka-Sylhet highway."

Emergency services, such as medical and food supply will be out of the purview of the restriction.

Our Gaibandha correspondent adds: The district administration imposed an indefinite lockdown in the district from Friday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin said it will be effective in all seven upazilas of the district from 5:00pm and will continue until further notice.

No one can enter to or exit from the district, he said.

All kinds of transport, public gathering, and people's movement will be restricted during the shutdown, said a notice issued in this regard.

Business establishments will remain closed, but emergency services, food outlets and medical services, however, will remain out of purview of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, locals locked down the entry and exit routes of some villages in Sunamganj after thousands of garment workers returned to a village.

Villagers claimed that most of the returnees did not maintain home quarantine and roamed around the village shortly after their arrival.

In Feni, a 60-year-old Narayanganj returnee with corona symptoms died at his house at Shibpur village in Feni district on Thursday night, reports our correspondent.

He was buried on that night on special arrangements, as per WHO guidelines.

Nasrin Sultana, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Feni Sadar upazila said the man returned to Feni from Narayanganj on March 24.

"Two days back, he was admitted to a local hospital for fever and respiratory illness and died yesterday night," she said, adding that his samples were sent to IEDCR for coronavirus testing.

Three houses were put under lockdown and the village doctor who treated him was sent to home quarantine, she added.

Our Nilphamari correspondent says: Around 20 houses have been put under lockdown as a young man tested positive for coronavirus at Khalisha Bakshibari in Syedpur upazila on Friday.

Local administration said the man named Ranjit Kumar Barban, 38, returned home from Narayanganj on April 5 with fever.



















