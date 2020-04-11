94 new infected, total cases rise to 424





Besides, 94 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the number of such cases in the country to 424, said IEDCR director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora in a special bulletin on Friday.

"We're saying it with regret that although the number of infected people is less than previous day, six more people have died in the last 24 hours," she said.

Among the six deceased, five are male and one is female. "Three of them were from Dhaka, two from Narayanganj and another from Patuakhali," she added.

Among the 94 infected ones, 69 are male and 25 are female.

Earlier, Prof Flora said, among the 94 new infected, 37 are from Dhaka, 16 from Narayanganj and rest are from across the country. "Five of them are from Jatrabari in Dhaka," she added.

Over 13000 people are in quarantine currently across the country.

The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 95,722 as of Friday morning.

There have been 1,603,719 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,151, 342 are currently being treated with 49,127 being in serious or critical condition. So far, 356,655 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11. -UNB

















