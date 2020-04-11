Educational institutions to remain shut till Apr 25





The ministry on Friday issued a statement online in this regard.

Earlier the primary and mass education ministry postponed Mujib Borsho celebration programmes marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 16.

Every kind of educational institutions, all types of coaching centers should be closed till that time.

Earlier, the government decided to close all educational institutions in the country till March 7. Later it was extended in two phases till April 3.

The government has started taking classes of sixth to tenth graders on Parliament TV from March 25 to keep up with the continuity of education as educational institutions are closed. And elementary level classes have started showing since April 1.

Students are given homework through this class. After opening the educational institute, the concerned teacher will have to show this homework.

Secondary students' numbers on homework will be considered as part of their continuing assessment.

Before this University Grants Commission (UGC) ordered all private universities to stop assigning students' grades without holding semester finals as well as enrolling new students without admission tests, due to the evolving coronavirus situation.



















