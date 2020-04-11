Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:55 AM
latest
Home Front Page

PM calls for boosting int’l cooperation to fight Covid-19

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

PM calls for boosting int’l cooperation to fight Covid-19

PM calls for boosting int’l cooperation to fight Covid-19

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for boosting international cooperation to fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as she wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, thanking Beijing for supplying medical equipment to Bangladesh to contain the lethal virus.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said the Prime Minister, in the letter, called for enhancing international cooperation to combat the fatal disease and urged President Xi to play a major role in mobilizing the global leaderships to address this unprecedented challenge.
Sheikh Hasina thanked the Chinese government for providing medical supplies to Bangladesh and helping better prepare to cope with the epidemic.  She also extended her gratitude to President Xi and the people and the government of China for providing large amounts of testing kits, masks, PPE and infrared thermometers to Bangladesh.
The prime minister also appreciated Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation for contributing hundreds of thousands of masks and testing reagents.
Sheikh Hasina expressed her firm conviction that the people and the government of China will stand by the people of Bangladesh during this global crisis.
"The Chinese support will go a long way in detection of cases and as well as protection of our medical professionals," she said.  Praising China's prompt reactions in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak and its success in containing the virus, the premier said that China has set an example to the whole world, and Bangladesh is also taking cue from the Chinese experience.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN chief calls for Security Council unity over pandemic
ACC to monitor relief distribution to prevent graft
New research links air pollution to higher coronavirus death rates
Two Chinese institutions donate 2,000 testing kits
Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail
First unit to go into commercial operation soon
Covid-19: Four more districts locked down
14pc of low income people don’t have food  during shutdown: BRAC survey


Latest News
Implementation of Covid-19 Stimulus Packages: Two challenges of Government
DMCH's burn unit to be used for corona patients: Principal
Global death toll passes 1,00,000, Bangladesh reports 27 deaths
Barriers here and there in the name of lockdown!
28th span of Padma Bridge to be installed Saturday
No corona patient in Thakurgaon, Haripur upazila on lockdown
Bangladesh's 14% people don't have any food at home: BRAC
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Red Crescent to make to isolation units in Rohingya camps
Relatives of Bangabandhu's killer Mazed meet him in jail
Most Read News
General holiday extended till Apr 25
6 deaths, 94 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
2000 families get relief materials in Kawkhali
UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care
RMG factory owner dies from coronavirus
Sexagenarian man dies with coughing fever in Feni
Woman infected with coronavirus in Mymensingh
Lockdowns 'shouldn't be lifted' until vaccine is available
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft