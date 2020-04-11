Video
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:54 AM
Home Back Page

BSMMU prof tests positive for coronavirus

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Prof Dr Shahidullah Sikder of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has tested positive for coronavirus.
BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua confirmed the matter in the evening.




"Shahidullah, chairman of Department of Dermatology & Venereology and Pro Vice Chancellor (Research & Development), tested positive on Thursday," he said.
Barua said Shahidullah's department has been disinfected and those who came in contact with him have been quarantined.
Several BSMMU doctors said Shahidullah was on the campus on Thursday and distributed masks among his colleagues.
Prof Shahidullah told UNB that he was infected while providing treatment to a patient. "I was diagnosed with coronavirus today. I realised it on Wednesday while treating a patient," he added.    -UNB



BSMMU prof tests positive for coronavirus
