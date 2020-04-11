BSMMU prof tests positive for coronavirus





BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua confirmed the matter in the evening.









"Shahidullah, chairman of Department of Dermatology & Venereology and Pro Vice Chancellor (Research & Development), tested positive on Thursday," he said.

Barua said Shahidullah's department has been disinfected and those who came in contact with him have been quarantined.

Several BSMMU doctors said Shahidullah was on the campus on Thursday and distributed masks among his colleagues.

