Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:54 AM
123 German nationals leave Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Diplomatic Correspondent

Around 123 German citizens and some other nationals of other European Union (EU) countries left Dhaka by a special chartered flight on Friday.
Earlier, citizens of the USA, Japan, Russia, Malaysia and Bhutan
left Dhaka by chartered flights amid the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.
'A special chartered flight of German government carrying 123 passengers took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 1:45pm', HSIA Director Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told media.
He said the chartered flight of German Condor Airlines will arrive at
Frankfurt Airport in Germany.
In separate messages on tweeter, EU Ambassador Rensje Teerink and German Ambassador Peter Fahrenholtz expressed their gratitude to Bangladesh authorities for their precious help in facilitating the charter flight.


