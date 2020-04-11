123 German nationals leave Dhaka





Earlier, citizens of the USA, Japan, Russia, Malaysia and Bhutan

left Dhaka by chartered flights amid the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

'A special chartered flight of German government carrying 123 passengers took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 1:45pm', HSIA Director Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan told media.

He said the chartered flight of German Condor Airlines will arrive at

Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

In separate messages on tweeter, EU Ambassador Rensje Teerink and German Ambassador Peter Fahrenholtz expressed their gratitude to Bangladesh authorities for their precious help in facilitating the charter flight.

















