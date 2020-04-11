People still unaware of deadly coronavirus





People are not maintaining social distancing and the procedures of home quarantine as the virus is rapidly spreading across the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Bangladesh government have requested people to stay home and not to come out of their houses unless it is an emergency.

Experts warned that the virus is at its fourth stage which is now uncontrollable. So people need to stay home and be very much aware of the spread of the virus.

While visiting the city's different areas including the old town, this correspondent observed that huge number of people gathering at kitchen markets without maintaining any social distancing. Some were even found without any masks.

Yousuf Farhan, a retired government official, who came to the Palassey Kitchen Market for buying essentials and medicine for his family forgot to wear his mask.

Some old-aged men and women were seen at the kitchen markets seeking money from consumers.

Not only at the kitchen markets but vendors were also found sitting on the roads selling essentials.

Md Ariful Islam, a private company official, told the Daily Observer on Friday that he had never seen such a huge number of people at kitchen market at a time.

"My storage is running out. So my wife told me to buy some essentials for the next few days. I went to Kallyanput Bazar at about 8am. I was shocked."

However, he said, when the patrol team of the armed forces came all the vendors ran away.

The captain of the patrol team said they are trying to make people aware so that they stay at homes but they do not follow it.

"We have identified many people who came out of their homes without any specific purpose. But still they are not aware of the danger lurking very close to them. People are not following the government instruction seriously," he added. On Friday, six more died of coronavirus infection. This is the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 in a day so far in the country.

The death toll now stands at 27, according to the IEDCR. Ninety-four people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Friday. With this, the total number of infected has reached 424.

Out of 94, thirty-seven are from Dhaka city while 16 are from Narayanganj. Others are from different districts.























