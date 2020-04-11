How many people have actually died from coronavirus in New York?





Many of these deaths were probably caused by COVID-19, but were not accounted for in the coronavirus tallies given by Gov Andrew Cuomo during his widely watched daily news conferences - statistics that are viewed as key measures of the impact of the outbreak.

On Thursday, Cuomo said 799 people in New York had died from coronavirus in a single 24-hour period - more than 33 an hour - bringing the state's total to 7,067. But epidemiologists, city officials and medical personnel say those numbers are likely to be far below the city's actual death toll.

The data on deaths of people in their homes or on the street shows that the state's statistics don't tell the whole story. Here's what we know:

Who is being included in the death count?

Cuomo said Wednesday that the official death count numbers presented each day by the state are based on hospital data. Our most conservative understanding right now is that patients who have tested positive for the virus and die in hospitals are reflected in the state's official death count.

The city has a different measure: Any patient who has had a positive coronavirus test and then later dies - whether at home or in a hospital - is being counted as a coronavirus death, said Dr Oxiris Barbot, the commissioner of the city's Department of Health.

"To date, we have only been recording on people who have had the test," she said Thursday morning.

So who isn't being counted?

A staggering number of people are dying at home with presumed cases of coronavirus, and it does not appear that the state has a clear mechanism for factoring those victims into official death tallies.

In the past three days, 766 people were found dead in their homes, bringing the total for the first eight days of April to 1,891, according to the city's medical examiner's office. It's likely that many have not been counted in the current tally.

Paramedics are not performing coronavirus tests on those they pronounce dead. Recent Fire Department policy says that death determinations on emergency calls should be made on scene rather than having paramedics take patients to nearby hospitals, where, in theory, health care workers could conduct post-mortem testing. -New York Times

































