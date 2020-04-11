Nasim demands more interrogation of Majed





Mohammed Nasim is the son of Captain Muhammad Mansur Ali, one of the four national leaders. He demanded Majed's interrogation through a video conference from his Dhanmondi residence.

Nasim said, "The death sentence of Majed must be executed. But, it's better to interrogate him to get more information about the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders."

"In the interrogation, it will also be known who was behind the murders and where the other killers of Bangabandhu fled," he added.

Nasim thanked the law enforcement agencies of the country as they arrested Majed during the coronavirus pandemic. Bangabandhu murder trial convict sacked military captain Abdul Majed was one of the remaining fugitives.

Former military president of Bangladesh and founder of BNP Ziaur Rahman rehabilitated the killers of Bangabandhu including Majed. He was appointed in civil service as an ex-cadre official and posted as the director of National Savings Department and later he was transferred to the finance ministry.

When AL came back to the power in 1996 general election under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Majed fled the country along with other killers of Bangabandhu and National four leaders.























