Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:54 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Nasim demands more interrogation of Majed

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Presidium member and the prime coordinator of ruling 14-party alliance Mohammed Nasim on Thursday demanded that the government further interrogate Bangabandhu's killer Abdul Majed before execution of his death sentence.
Mohammed Nasim is the son of Captain Muhammad Mansur Ali, one of the four national leaders. He demanded Majed's interrogation through a video conference from his Dhanmondi residence.
Nasim said, "The death sentence of Majed must be executed. But, it's better to interrogate him to get more information about the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders."
"In the interrogation, it will also be known who was behind the murders and where the other killers of Bangabandhu fled," he added.
Nasim thanked the law enforcement agencies of the country as they arrested Majed during the coronavirus pandemic. Bangabandhu murder trial convict sacked military captain Abdul Majed was one of the remaining fugitives.
Former military president of Bangladesh and founder of BNP Ziaur Rahman rehabilitated the killers of Bangabandhu including Majed. He was appointed in civil service as an ex-cadre official and posted as the director of National Savings Department and later he was transferred to the finance ministry.
When AL came back to the power in 1996 general election under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Majed fled the country along with other killers of Bangabandhu and National four leaders.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMMU prof tests positive for coronavirus
123 German nationals leave Dhaka
People still unaware of deadly coronavirus
How many people have actually died from coronavirus in New York?
In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation
Nasim demands more interrogation of Majed
Ilias given charge of Shilpakala DG
Community transmission of corona found in Ctg


Latest News
Implementation of Covid-19 Stimulus Packages: Two challenges of Government
DMCH's burn unit to be used for corona patients: Principal
Global death toll passes 1,00,000, Bangladesh reports 27 deaths
Barriers here and there in the name of lockdown!
28th span of Padma Bridge to be installed Saturday
No corona patient in Thakurgaon, Haripur upazila on lockdown
Bangladesh's 14% people don't have any food at home: BRAC
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Red Crescent to make to isolation units in Rohingya camps
Relatives of Bangabandhu's killer Mazed meet him in jail
Most Read News
General holiday extended till Apr 25
6 deaths, 94 new cases recorded in 24 hrs
2000 families get relief materials in Kawkhali
UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care
RMG factory owner dies from coronavirus
Sexagenarian man dies with coughing fever in Feni
Woman infected with coronavirus in Mymensingh
Lockdowns 'shouldn't be lifted' until vaccine is available
150 sick Rohingya try to enter Bangladesh, BGB remains alert
Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft