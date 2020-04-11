Video
Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:54 AM
Community transmission of corona found in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 10: Despite untiring efforts of Army, RAB and policemen to compel the residents to stay home, most of the people came out and did not maintain social distance also.
"Mild Community Transmission of fatal disease of coronavirus in the country has begun. So, everybody must stay home to resist spread of the disease,"said
Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Fazle Rabbi. He told the Daily Observer that anybody who needs to go out of home, must maintain social distance of more than 3 feet from other person.
A total of five corona patients have so far been identified in Chattogram, he said.
Dr Fazle Rabbi claimed that all five patients are community transmission victims. As usual, the first type of corona patient in Dhaka and Narayanganj and other districts of the country have been infected because of contact with persons who arrived from abroad.
Dr Fazle Rabbi claimed that the present patients have been infected for community transmission. For this reason, the people should stay home to contain the disease.
The administration should be strict enough to enforce the people to remain at home.
Meanwhile, the Chattogram Metropolitan Polce (CMP) in an order had closed down all shops and shopping malls excepting the medicine pharmacies from 7 pm everyday since Sunday last. Moreover, the CMP had closed down the all entry and exit points of the city since Monday last. Since Monday, nobody is allowed to enter or exit the city without any reasonable cause. The CMP Commissioner deployed sufficient number of the law enforcing members on Tuesday and Wednesday to implement the order of the CMP. A good number of law enforcers have been deployed in five points of the city to restrict the entry and exit of unwanted persons in the city.
Meanwhile, Army, RAB and policemen have been trying to maintain social distance in the port city.
But the residents did not obey the order of the administrations.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) has so far tested a total of 414 samples since March 26 last. Of them five patients have been identified in Chattogram. The first Covid-19 case had been identified in Chattogram on April 3 last. The first infected patient is now in Chattogram General Hospital, who was found to have remote contact history. Besides on April 5 last his son was identified positive in the test who is now in General Hospital.
Besides on April 8 last three more patients were identified in Chattogram. They belong to Sagarika, Halishahar and Sitakunda. They are now under treatment in General Hospital.
Following the identification of Halishahar Patient, the local administration had lockdowned the Anderkillah Branch of Bank Asia and placed 15 staff under 14 days home quarantine. The patient visited the Branch on March 25 last. Besides, district administration had locked down six buildings in the port city's Damapara area after the first novel coronavirus case on April 3 last. Two families including the landlord and the tenant live in the two-storey building at Dampara. The building has been placed under full lockdown and the movement has been restricted for the residents of five other surrounding buildings where some 30 families live. Meanwhile the local administration also locked down 12 houses, including the patient's house at Satkania. Their neighbours complained to police over phone that the Saudi returnees did not maintain the government's recommended 14-day home quarantine.
Besides, the district administration has placed three houses under lockdown at Sonakania under Satkania Upazila on April 7 last after detecting positive test of a Narayanganj businessman from Satkania.
Chattogram General Hospital at Andarkilla with 10 ICU is being prepared for use.


