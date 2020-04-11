Nat’l Prof Sufia laid to rest

National Professor Sufia Ahmed, a Language Movement veteran, passed away at a hospital in Dhaka on Thursday evening was laid to rest at Banani graveyard in the capital. She was 87.

Sufia was admitted to the United Hospital in Dhaka on March 15 for pneumonia, but she died of cardiac arrest at around 8:50pm on Thursday, according to her family sources. Sufia was a professor at the department of Islamic history and culture at Dhaka University.