Saturday, 11 April, 2020, 12:53 AM
Dhaka ranks worst in AQI

Published : Saturday, 11 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka again ranked first worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Friday morning.
Dhaka had a score of 186 at 08:07am, indicating that the air quality was 'unhealthy'.
A numerical value between 150 and 200 indicates that everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Thailand's Chiang Mai and Indonesia's Jakarta occupied the second and third spots respectively with scores of 180 and 169.
Scores between 201 and 300 is classified as 'very unhealthy'. If the score is between 301 and 500, then it is classified as 'hazardous'.     -UNB


