Blood samples of two corona-suspected persons collected at Char Fasson

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Apr 10: Blood samples of two persons were collected in Char Fasson Upazila of the district, suspecting they are infected by coronavirus.

The Health Department sent those blood samples to Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for test on Friday.

The department sources said Abdus Shahid Patwary, 70, of Ward No. 7 in the municipality and Rafique Bepary, 70, of Ward No. 1 in Amanibad Union are suffering with the coronavirus symptoms. Following this, their blood samples were sent to IEDCR for test, and they were sent to home quarantine.

Earlier, the blood samples of six persons including a minor child were sent to IEDCR for test. Following the reports, two of them contained no coronavirus. The remaining four reports were not being published yet.