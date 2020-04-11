

Hanumans facing food crisis amid lockdown

The house of Abdullah Al Amin, associate professor of Political Science Department at Meherpur Government College, is located near Tablig Jamaat Mosque in the district town. His wife Hosneara Bithi is an assistant teacher at Ashraful Hafiz Government Primary School.

On Tuesday last, a group of hanumans came to their house. At first Bithi gave a few vegetables, but later she fed them with bread.

Bithi and her family were bewildered seeing such an incident. According to Bithi, they are rushing to the house for food because all shops are closed to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Abdullah Al Amin said the lockdown is going on in Meherpur District like elsewhere in the country due to the coronavirus. Food is being provided to the workless people by both public and private organisations. But no one is thinking about giving food to the hanumans.

He also said the hanumans used to eat from different stores, but due to the closure of all, over 200 hanumans are suffering from food crisis. They are also being electrocuted while travelling from one area to another in search of food.

As per the Hindu scriptures, the hanumans who are devotees of Lord Ramakrishna rescued Ram's wife Devi Sita from the palace of Raban.

These hanumans are now in existential crisis. But once, they used to move from forest to forest and would not face any food crisis.

Locals said these animals are in danger for crisis of food and shelter as forest areas are regularly being destroyed.

















