19 detained in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 10: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Wednesday till Thursday morning, arrested 19 people from the city.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized. Of the arrestees, six had warrants, two were drug addicts, and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.





















