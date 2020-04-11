Families of 96 surrendered pirates get Tk 1 lakh each





Each of the families of 96 surrendered pirates received the cheque of Tk 1 lakh. The pirates who have come back to normal life, along with their families were found very happy receiving the money in such a crisis period on humanitarian ground.

The cheques of Tk 96 lakh were distributed among 96 families of the surrendered pirates in the conference room of district administration

With Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Kamal Hossain in the chair, the cheque distribution function was attended by Ashequllah Rafique, MP, of Moheshkhali-Kutubdia Constituency, Superintend of Police ABM Masud Hossain, Cox's Bazar District Awami League President Advocate Sirajul Mostofa, General Secretary, Municipal Mayor Mujibur Rahman and Journalist MM Akram Hossain of a private television channel who mediated in the surrender of the pirates.

Speaking at the function, DC Md Kamal Hossain said the incidents of crime in Moheshkhali-Kutubdia areas have declined substantially after the pirates returned to normal life.

"A journalist had sincerely worked to bring the pirates back to their normal life. The entire district administration expresses its gratitude to him. As he came forward, police have been succeeded to implement the plan easily," the DC added.

It may be recalled that 96 pirates of Moheshkhali-Kutubdia area surrendered to police depositing their arms and ammunition on November 23 last year. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had pledged to rehabilitate them. As part of the rehabilitation programme, cheques were distributed among the families of the former pirates from the Prime Minister's Relief and Rehabilitation Fund on Sunday.



















